The Rafale deal has been on the boil over last few months.

Rafale row: A French NGO has filed a complaint with their country’s Financial Prosecutor’s Office, demanding clarifications on Rafale deal controversy that has triggered fierce reactions from Opposition parties in India which have been accusing the government of irregularities in the defence deal. The French NGO, known for its campaigns against economic crimes, said the complaint was aimed at clarifying the condition under which the 36 Rafale fighter jets, produced by Dassault Aviation, were sold to India.

Sherpa Association, in the complaint that was originally filed last month, has also urged the French government to make it clear how Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence was chosen as an offset partner in Rs 59,000 crore deal. The NGO said it expects the National Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the seriousness of the facts and presumptions on the reported offences.

Speaking on the matter, Sherpa’s founder William Bourdon told a French news portal Mediapart that he wants the National Public Prosecutor to initiate a probe into the potential acts of corruption, grant of undue advantages, trading in influence, the complicity of these offences, concealment of corruption and laundering of these offences.

The Rafale deal has been on the boil over last few months, with Opposition-led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam of direct involvement in what it calls the biggest defence scam in the history of this country.

The BJP-led NDA government in 2015 scrapped the UPA’s deal that it had negotiated with Dassault Aviation to buy 126 fighter jets and announced that it would buy 36 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation.

