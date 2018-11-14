Rafale case in Supreme Court LIVE updates: A crucial hearing in the Rafale deal is currently underway in the Supreme Court. The apex court is examining the price details of Rafale fighter jet submitted by the BJP-led NDA government. The petitioners, which include former union minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan, are likely to respond to the government’s submissions in the case. The petitioners have sought a court-monitored enquiry into the Rs 58,000 Rafale fighter jet deal.
The high-profile political controversy has been making headlines from quite some time now with the Congress accusing the government of irregularities by scrapping a deal which UPA signed with French government when they were in power in 2013. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is hearing the case.
Live Updates
No need to discuss pricing aspects as of now: SC
The Supreme Court said that as of now there is no need to discuss the aspects of pricing in Rafale fighter jet deal. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it needs to be debated only if the court decides that aspects on pricing need to come in the public domain.
Full text of what petitioner Prashant Bhushan told SC today
Full: Read what Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court
Link: https://www.newsx.com/national/rafale-deal-case-prashant-bhushan-says-govt-short-circuited-fighter-jet-acquisition-through-iga-route-violated-offset-rule
CJI seeks response of Indian Air Force on fighter jet deal
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked AG KK Venugopal if any officer from Indian Air Force is present in the court to answer the queries on the issue? After all, we are dealing with the air force, we would have liked to ask from the officer of the Indian Air force on the issue, said Chief Justice.
Does govt compromise national security? asks Prashant Bhushan.
Questioning government's intention, Prashant Bhushan asked how the price, according to the 2015 deal, is better than the earlier price. The petitioner further said if the deal, as per government's claims, is a matter of national security, then why the government compromised national security twice by disclosing it in Parliament.
'CBI should register FIR to conduct probe'
Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court that he along with other petitioners have approached this court since the probe into the irregularities in the Rafale deal was not ordered despite our complaint to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said the premier investigative agency has to register an FIR as per Lalita Kumari judgment.
Reliance was chosen as offset partner at the instance of Centre, Prashant Bhushan told SC
Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is also a petitioner in the case, told the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence was chosen as offset partner in the Rafel deal at the instance of the Indian government.
Parrikar was unaware of new deal, Arun Shourie told SC
Arun Shourie, one of the petitioners in the case, told the Supreme Court that then defence minister Manohar Parrikar was unaware of this deal. He made this claim quoting a statement of Parrikar.