Rafale case in Supreme Court LIVE updates: A crucial hearing in the Rafale deal is currently underway in the Supreme Court. The apex court is examining the price details of Rafale fighter jet submitted by the BJP-led NDA government. The petitioners, which include former union minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan, are likely to respond to the government’s submissions in the case. The petitioners have sought a court-monitored enquiry into the Rs 58,000 Rafale fighter jet deal.

The high-profile political controversy has been making headlines from quite some time now with the Congress accusing the government of irregularities by scrapping a deal which UPA signed with French government when they were in power in 2013. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is hearing the case.

Live Updates

