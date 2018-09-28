Kamal Haasan expressed suspicion over the fighter aircraft deal and thus demanded an investigation. Talking to media over Rafale deal, proposed under UPA government but signed under NDA regime, Kamal Haasan said that they were not accusing the government but were suspecting the deal they had signed.

While the BJP and the Congress are busy locking horns over the Rafale deal, actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan expressed suspicion over the fighter aircraft deal and thus demanded an investigation. Talking to media over Rafale deal, proposed under UPA government but signed under NDA regime, Kamal Haasan said that they were not accusing the government but were suspecting the deal they had signed. The following remarks by Kamal Haasan come after Congress had been accusing the BJP of manipulating the Rafale deal for their own benefits.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been accusing PM Modi of choosing Reliance defence over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to benefit Anil Ambani.

The following remarks by Kamal Haasan came in just a few hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Tariq Anwar resigned from his party to protest against Sharad Pawar’s remark on the Rafale deal.

Talking to News18 over his resignation, Tariq Anwar said that he was deeply hurt by the comments made Sharad Pawar. He added that there must be a thorough investigation into the probe.

On the other hand, Union Minister Babul Supriyo came out in support of the BJP and said that HAL lost the contract because it had quoted 2.57 times more man-hours to build the Rafale fighter jets and thus the contract was not given to them.

The following controversy erupted after the government had signed the Rafale deal with the French government in September 2016. As per the signed deal, India bought 36 Dassault Rafale twin-engine fighters for a price estimated to be Rs. 58,000 crore.

