The Congress on Thursday attacked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam over Rafale deal. Addressing a press conference on the matter, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. It comes a day after Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa strongly defended the government administered 36 Rafales jet deal.

At a time when the BJP is under pressure over absconder Vijay Mallya’ claim that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving for London, Congress doesn’t want to miss a single opportunity to intensify its attack against the government. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi’s party on Thursday said that Nirmala Sitharaman misled the country and asked the BJP at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. The Congress has repeatedly accused the BJP of not revealing the number of aircraft required by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Addressing a press conference on the matter in New Delhi, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims that IAF does not have proper infrastructure to park 126 fighter aircraft are preposterous. It is against the grain of national security requirements, he added. Why was the price of aircraft increased from ₹526Cr to ₹1670Cr when India specific enhancements were the same as that of UPA deal? asked Surjewala.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress has attacked the government over Rafale deal. With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it is Rahul Gandhi’s favorite topic when it comes to raising questions on the policies of Modi government.

It comes a day after Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa strongly defended the government administered 36 Rafales jet deal even as it stares at the further depletion of its fighter squadron and is desperately pushing to bring the numbers up by 2035.

Absconder Vijay Mallya’s claim has triggered a political storm in the country, with opposition parties claiming that it shows corrupt businessmen were fleeing the country with the collusion of the government.

