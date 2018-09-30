Rafale deal: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday asked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that if NDA's Rafale jet deal was cheaper than UPA's deal, then why you bought only 36 fighter jets instead of 126. Taking to the twitter, P Chidambaram listed 3 reasons for the probe in the Rafale deal.

Over the ongoing Rafale deal controversy, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday responded to the Defence Minister Nirmala Sithraman and listed out 3 reasons for probe in the fighter jet deal. He also asked that if NDA government’s deal was better and cheaper than UPA government Rafale deal then why Modi government decided to buy only 36 fighter jets instead of 126, which was proposed by the previous government.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Congress leader listed 3 reasons for a probe into the Rafale deal. Chidambaram in a series of tweets said asked, Why did the government scrap the earlier agreement on 126 aircraft that had been approved by every authority including the Indian Air Force?

Why did the government not suggest the name of HAL as the Offset Partner or at least as one of the Offset Partners?

If the price negotiated by the NDA government was indeed cheaper by 9 per cent, why did the government decide to buy only 36 aircraft and not all the 126 agreed earlier?” asked the senior Congress leader

(1) Why did the government scrap the earlier agreement on 126 aircraft that had been approved by every authority including the Indian Air Force? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2018

(2) Why did the government not suggest the name of HAL as the Offset Partner or at least as one of the Offset Partners? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2018

(3) If the price negotiated by the NDA government was indeed cheaper by 9 per cent, why did the government decide to buy only 36 aircraft and not all the 126 agreed earlier? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman had allegedly said that Congress is restless as they did not get to make money out of the Rafale deal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More