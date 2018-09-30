Over the ongoing Rafale deal controversy, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday responded to the Defence Minister Nirmala Sithraman and listed out 3 reasons for probe in the fighter jet deal. He also asked that if NDA government’s deal was better and cheaper than UPA government Rafale deal then why Modi government decided to buy only 36 fighter jets instead of 126, which was proposed by the previous government.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Congress leader listed 3 reasons for a probe into the Rafale deal. Chidambaram in a series of tweets said asked, Why did the government scrap the earlier agreement on 126 aircraft that had been approved by every authority including the Indian Air Force?
Why did the government not suggest the name of HAL as the Offset Partner or at least as one of the Offset Partners?
If the price negotiated by the NDA government was indeed cheaper by 9 per cent, why did the government decide to buy only 36 aircraft and not all the 126 agreed earlier?” asked the senior Congress leader
Earlier on Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman had allegedly said that Congress is restless as they did not get to make money out of the Rafale deal.
