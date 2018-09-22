Former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell that Indian government mooted role for Anil Ambani's firm in Rafale deal has triggered a political storm in the country. With Opposition led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country while the ruling party BJP has denied its role in it.

Former French president Francois Hollande’s bombshell that Indian government mooted role for Anil Ambani’s firm in Rafale deal has triggered a political storm in the country. With Opposition led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country while the ruling party BJP has denied its role in suggesting Reliance Defence as an offset partner for Rs 58,000 crore deal to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft. #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai was trending on Twitter on Saturday afternoon as Rafale deal continued to be the most discussed topic on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a one hundred and thirty thousand crore surgical strike on the Defence Forces, tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi while stepping up his attack against the BJP government after Hollande’s revelation. Congress has demanded setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Rafale deal. The former French president made these claims while speaking to a French magazine.

Rubbishing all allegations, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said there is no point raising controversies about Rafale deal as Defence Ministry has released a statement of Former French president François Hollande.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a statement released by Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and said French Government demolishes the lies being spread on RafaleDeal. However, there were very few politicians from the ruling party BJP who came out and spoke about the claims made by the former French president.

The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul. #Rafale — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2018

Monday-No talks, says MoS Defence; Tuesday-No talks, says HM; Wednesday-No Talks, says Defence Minister; Thursday-FMs will meet says MEA. Friday-No Talks, says Government That is a lesson on 'How to make foreign policy?' — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 21, 2018

What I'm surprised with is that PM is completely silent. Not one word has come out from PM's mouth on this. This is from a President of France, who had a one-to-one meeting with PM where the #Rafale deal was decided: Congress President #RahulGandhi #RafaleModiKaKhel pic.twitter.com/Snjv3oociC — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 22, 2018

Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed for the truth to come out: Congress President @RahulGandhi #RafaleModiKaKhel pic.twitter.com/9k3gG33StL — Congress (@INCIndia) September 22, 2018

People of India would like to know who is lying. Is the former French President Hollande lying or our PM is not saying the truth? We want the Defence Minister to throw light on this: Asaduddin Owaisi on former French President Hollande's statement on #Rafale deal issue pic.twitter.com/7LA1YAMe7Z — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

There is no point in raising controversies about Rafale deal. Defence Ministry has released a statement on the statement of Former French President (François Hollande), that they are verifying it. All the allegations are baseless: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on #RafaleDeal pic.twitter.com/JE9K4QU2q9 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

In the NDA negotiated Rafale aircraft deal, we have got no aircraft, we have got only lies, said former Union Minister P Chidambaram and Congress leader on Twitter.

Hollande was the French president when an intergovernmental agreement between India and France for 36 aircraft was announced by Narendra Modi government in April 2015.

