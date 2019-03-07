Rafale deal: On the missing Rafale documents controversy, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe against PMO for making parallel negotiations in the Rafale price negotiation. Rahul Gandhi reiterated that Narendra Modi government benefitted Anil Ambani's company by giving him Rs 30, 000 crores and delayed the fighter jet delivery.

Rafale deal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the missing documents of the Rafale Deal. Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had admitted that the documents which are missing were genuine, hence it proves that the PMO was carrying out a parallel negotiation with France government. Levelling the corruption allegations on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said the government did it just to benefit businessman Anil Ambani.

The news agency ANI quoted the Congress chief saying an inquiry should be initiated on PMO for making parallel negotiations in the Rafale deal. He said the government should also take actions against the people who were involved in this missing documents case.

Rahul Gandhi said that Rafale files disappeared, it was said that an investigation should be conducted against the media but what about the people who have been involved in Rs 30,000 crore scam, no investigation against him?

Rahul Gandhi mocked Center saying Narendra Modi performed a bypass surgery in Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi: Rafale files disappeared, it was said that an investigation should be conducted against you (media) because Rafale files disappeared; but the person who was involved in Rs 30,000 crore scam, no investigation against him? pic.twitter.com/luiuGNKzjm — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

On the IAF Airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot number of terrorists killed controversy, Rahul Gandhi said that he won’t talk much, but some families of the CRPF martyred have raised the issue and they have been demanding the evidence, so the government should show what exactly had happened.

