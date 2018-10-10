Naming Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Congress scion wrote the government may try to justify PM Modi's decision on Rafale deal and the work has already begun. Rahul thinks the French government may buckle under Indian pressure to suppress truth or the Narendra Modi government may try to influence the French government in favour of the controversial deal through the defence minister.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government at the Centre scaled back the UPA government’s commitment of buying 126 fighter jets.

The Supreme Court has asked for the #RAFALE decision making process. It’s quite simple really… The PM decided. The processes to justify his decision are yet to be invented. But work has begun. Ps. In this connection, Raksha Mantri is leaving for France tonight. https://t.co/FJJzlBulb0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2018

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against the ruling dispensation came at a time when Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leaving for France on Wednesday night on a three-day visit in the backdrop of a controversy over the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation. Sitharaman will hold wide-ranging talks with her French counterpart Florence Parly on ways to bolster strategic cooperation between the two nations and also deliberate on major regional and global issues of mutual interests.

When your BFF is the PM, you can get the 1,30,000 Cr. Rafale deal, even without relevant experience. But wait. There’s more! Apparently, 400,000 JK Govt staff will also be arm twisted into buying health insurance ONLY from your company! https://t.co/DlEOqWA2NH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2018

In a direct attack on Anil Ambani on October 6, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: When your BFF (best friend) is the PM, you can get the Rs 1,30,000 crore Rafale deal, even without relevant experience. But wait. There’s more!

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre to provide details of the decision making process in the Rafale deal with France in a sealed cover by October 29 but clarified that it does not want information on pricing and technical particulars.

