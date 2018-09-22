Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and unleashed a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani. Hitting out at Modi and Ambani, Rahul Gandhi said that they carried out a surgical strike on the defence forces on the country by striking a malicious deal.

Just a few hours after French government cleared their stand over the Rafale deal and said that they have zero involvement on choosing the Indian firm, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and unleashed a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani. Hitting out at Modi and Ambani, Rahul Gandhi said that they carried out a surgical strike on the defence forces on the country by striking a malicious deal. Slamming the Prime Minister, Congress president said that he had dishonoured the blood of the martyrs. he further added that PM Modi should be ashamed for betraying India’s soul.

The attack by the Congress president surfaces just a few hours after the former France President Francois Hollande claimed that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence was Indian government’s choice for the Rafale deal. Hollande was in power when the Indian government had made a deal for procuring 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Adding that he did not have any say in this, former French President said that the Government of India had proposed Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as offsets partner for Dassault.

The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul. #Rafale — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2018

After Hollande’s statement went viral, Dassault Aviation and the French government further clarified ther stand in the Rafale deal. As per the multi-million aircraft deal, Dassault aviation must select an Indian firm as its partner and source at least 50% of the contract value to boost local manufacturing.

Issuing a statement on Rafale deal, Dassault Aviation said that it was a government-to-government agreement. The deal provides for a separate contract which Dassault will make compensation investments in India. The investments have to be at least 50% of the value of the purchase.

Dassault Aviation further added that the contract was signed under Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 regulations. Under the framework, and in keeping in mind the policy, Dassault Aviation has decided to enter into the partnership with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. Adding that it was sole Dassault Aviation’s choice, it added that following this partnership, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) was created in February 2017.

