Rafale deal: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the alleged Rafale scam, took twitter to express his views and lashed out at the Narendra Modi government. In his tweet, Congress leader again demanded a probe stating the Supreme Court Justice KM Joseph has left doors open for investigation in Rafale scam. Rahul Gandhi said an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must be held at the full earnest in the fighter jet deal.

Earlier today, the Apex Court gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government of no involvement in purchase 36 fully-loaded Rafales with French company Dassault Aviation. The Court rejected CBI’s petition to file an FIR to investigate commission allegations in the deal. The Court rejected request citing its December 14, 2019’s order, in which, it was said that during the whole process to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets there was no point that could be doubted.

Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam. #BJPLiesOnRafale pic.twitter.com/JsqZ53kZFP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2019

Three judge bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that they haven’t found any merit in the review petition. Reading the verdict of the bench, Justice Kaul said that it won’t be appropriate to order probe over allegations. While Justice Joseph said he agreed with the verdict by Justice Kaul except on a few points. In his separate judgment, Justice Joseph said an FIR must be registered as it purports to disclose cognizable offenses and the court must so direct, will it not be a futile exercise having regards to sections 17 A.

While on the other side, BJP called it a victory for truth stating there were no concrete proof for corruption allegations.

