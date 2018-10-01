Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh said that the opposition is just trying to mislead the public before the 2019 elections against the BJP. Singh further claimed that it was completely nin-practical to make the details public as it may lead a threat to national security. Rajanth Singh said that this had also taken place during the ruling of previous governments.

The political controversy over Rafale jets deal just doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Recently, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the opposition over their allegations levelled against BJP over the fighter aircraft dead. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh said that the opposition is just trying to mislead the public before the 2019 elections against the BJP. Singh further claimed that it was completely of no use to make the details public as it may lead a threat to national security. Rajanth Singh said that this had also taken place during the ruling of previous governments.

Criticising the politics being played by Congress over Rafale deal, Rajnath Singh said that they were trying to come into power by spreading lies about the aircraft deal. Lauding the efforts of Modi government, Rajnath Singh said that they have worked for the upliftment of the poor.

Speaking about the development brought in by the BJP government, Rajnath Singh claimed that that earlier there were only three factories where mobile phones could be manufactures but in last four years at least 100 factories have been set up.

Previously, Defence Minister Nirmala SItharaman attacked Congress over Rafale deal and said that their charges were based on half-truths. She further claimed that the deal penned by BJP did not take away the job from the hands of HAL.

