Addressing a press conference on former French president Francois Hollande's Rafale claim, Randeep Surjewala questioned Prime Ministre Narendra Modi's silence over the matter. He challenged Centre to disclose the agreement between Dassault Aviation and Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence.

The Congress on Saturday held its third press conference of the day with chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala leading the charge to step up its attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government over revelations made by former French president Francois Hollande. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked some serious questions but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still silent, said Randeep Surjewala as he began to speak at the press conference in New Delhi.

Randeep Surjewala added that the deal was sealed between PM Modi and his French counterpart Francois Hollande, adding that if Hollande is speaking, why Modi ji is silent.

Accusing the Prime Minister of playing with national interest, he said Narendra Modi was not serving the nation but the interests of Reliance. Randeep Surjewala also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to disclose the quoted agreement between Dassault and Reliance happened in 2012.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over Hollande’s claim and said that Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a surgical strike on Defence Forces. Defence Ministry has also issued a clarification on the matter and said that unnecessary controversies are being created following reports regarding a statement purportedly made by former French president Francois Hollande.

Reacting to allegations made by the Congress, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress president Rahul Gandhi of playing into the hands of Pakistan and China. He further denied the government’s role in suggesting Reliance Defence as an offset partner for Rs 58,000 crore deal to purchase 36 aircraft.

Francois Hollande had claimed that the Indian government mooted role for Anil Ambani’s in Rafale deal. Hollande was French president when an inter-government agreement was signed between the Indian and French governments in 2015.

