The following remarks by the French government came in after the ex-President Hollande stated that the Indian government (NDA-led by BJP) had proposed the Reliance Defence, owned by Anil Ambani, as the India partner in the in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal. Hollande added that the government did not give the choice.

"The government is merely following in letter & spirit confidentiality provisions of bilateral India-France Agreement of 2008 signed by the previous government," Government said

The Rafale deal seems to be getting murkier with French Government refuting the claims made by the former French President Francois Hollande. The French further claimed that companies have the freedom to chose Indian firms for the contract. The following remarks by the French government came in after the ex-President Hollande stated that the Indian government (NDA-led by BJP) had proposed the Reliance Defence, owned by Anil Ambani, as the India partner in the in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal. Hollande added that the government did not give the choice.

In the statement released last night, the French government cleared its stand in the Rafale deal and said that its roles were just to ensure the quality and delivery of Rafale fighter aircraft. The statement claimed that it was not involved in any manner.

US study claims Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 25% of all terror attacks in India in 2017

In the statement released last night, the French government cleared its stand in the Rafale deal and said that its roles were just to ensure the quality and delivery of Rafale fighter aircraft. The statement claimed that it was not involved in any manner when it came to the choice of Indian partner for the Rafale deal.

As per a reports, the French Government said that they were not involved in the choice of Indian firms for the French companies for the Rafale deal. The following development comes to light after a report in French publication quoted former French President Hollande saying that Dassault Aviation had negotiated with Ambani.

Rafale deal: Defence Ministry says it is verifying former French President Hollande’s claim about Anil Ambani’s Reliance connection

The following reports come to lights after Congress had been accusing BJP of sidelining HAL and putting forward Anil Ambani’s firm for personal interests.

Gwalior shelter home: 24-year-old differently-abled girl raped for months, forced to undergo abortion

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More