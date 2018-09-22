The Rafale deal seems to be getting murkier with French Government refuting the claims made by the former French President Francois Hollande. The French further claimed that companies have the freedom to chose Indian firms for the contract. The following remarks by the French government came in after the ex-President Hollande stated that the Indian government (NDA-led by BJP) had proposed the Reliance Defence, owned by Anil Ambani, as the India partner in the in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal. Hollande added that the government did not give the choice.
In the statement released last night, the French government cleared its stand in the Rafale deal and said that its roles were just to ensure the quality and delivery of Rafale fighter aircraft. The statement claimed that it was not involved in any manner.
In the statement released last night, the French government cleared its stand in the Rafale deal and said that its roles were just to ensure the quality and delivery of Rafale fighter aircraft. The statement claimed that it was not involved in any manner when it came to the choice of Indian partner for the Rafale deal.
As per a reports, the French Government said that they were not involved in the choice of Indian firms for the French companies for the Rafale deal. The following development comes to light after a report in French publication quoted former French President Hollande saying that Dassault Aviation had negotiated with Ambani.
The following reports come to lights after Congress had been accusing BJP of sidelining HAL and putting forward Anil Ambani’s firm for personal interests.
Nowhere the Franch Government said that as to how the deal with Anil Amban’s 2 weeks old, worth 5 lacs company was done. It said the Dassault Co Ltd was free for offset deal with any Co of the world, not specified that it has to be an Indian Govt or Ptv Co in case of Rafale fighter Jet deal. French Government also not refuted the claims made that purchase of 36 Rafale jet deal happened in 58000 crores ie one rafale jet instead of 540 crores was purchased in 1640 crores with offset agreement between Dassault and Ambani inexperienced jet manufacturing Co. Anyway, Indian Govt in a Govt to Govt deal in rafale case without any objection or feigned objection accepted the offset agreement between Anil Ambani Pvt Co and Dassault Ptv Co of France whereas HAL A Govt owned 70 years experienced HAL Co’s claims UNCEREMONIOUSLY rejected by Dassault without giving any reason. In Rafale offset agreement between two Pvt cos, Indian Govt had no objection but on the other hand, it told Russian Govt that two private Cos (Adani and Kalanishkov of Russia Pvt Cos) cannot have offset agreement in Rife-103 Kalanishkov project. The offset project has to be done with OFD an Indian govt concern that too in consultation with Ministry of Defence. why did this take in double standard two different policies in two deals for defence forces requirements? THE TRUTH OF THE STATEMENT OF EX-PRESIDENT MR. HOLLANDE OF FRANCE UNDER WHOM RAFALE DEAL WAS DONE AND DISMISSING THIS CLAIM BY FRENCH GOVT UNDER NEW PRESIDENT AN INVESTIGATION BY JPC FIND OUT.
