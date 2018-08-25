Reliance Defence, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Aerostructure led by Anil Ambani have filed a civil defamation suit against Congress-owned National Herald over an article on Rafale deal which was published in the newspaper. In the defamation suit, the companies have alleged that the article is libellous and derogatory.

A defamation suit of Rs 5,000 crore has been filed against Congress-owned National Herald newspaper by the Reliance Group of Companies led by Anil Ambani. Reliance Defence, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Aerostructure have filed a civil defamation suit against the publisher of the National Herald, Associated Journals Limited, editor-in-charge Zafar Agha, author of the article. The move by Reliance group of Industries has come after it claimed that an article which was published on Rafale deal in the newspaper was libellous and derogatory.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group of Industries had filed the defamation suit against National Herald on Friday. The Court has issued a notice, seeking a response on the matter from the respondent by September 7.

In the defamation suit, it has been alleged that the article which was published in the National Herald with the title Anil Ambani floated Reliance Defence 10 days before Modi announced Rafale deal was libellous and defamatory.

