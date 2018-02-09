Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hit out at the Congress party for its continuous demand to disclose deal details. Slamming the party, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Congress is compromising national security by asking for details which should not be made public, that is, known to the enemy. Making the information public on defence deals will not be in favour of the national security.

A day after Government’s response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s allegation on Rafale deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hit out at the Congress party and said that with its continuous demand to disclose Rafale deal details, Congress was trying to jeopardise the national security. Slamming the Congress party, Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha on Thursday said that secrecy is an inherent part of any deal. “Congress is compromising national security by asking for details which should not be made public, that is, known to the enemy.”

Clarifying government’s position of not revealing or disclosing Rafale deal details, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that making the information public and giving out weapon wise data out in the public would be a contravention of confidentiality provisions. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the PM Modi-led government on the issue of Rafale deal and said, “Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that cost of Rafale aircrafts will be told but now she is saying it is a state secret and cannot be revealed … so, which one of her statements is correct? It’s clear now there is something which is not right. (Ye saaf hai ke maamle mein gadbadi hui hai).”

“Asked PM 3 questions-cost of jets, if they asked cabinet committee on security about it and why was contract snatched from HAL & given to a businessman? But got no answers. Did you see PM y’day? He gave a long speech but wasn’t interested in answering fundamental questions,” Rahul Gandhi added.

On Wednesday, the government while responding to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s allegation on Rafale deal in a series of statements had said that it was a better deal in many aspects than the one notionally negotiated by the UPA led government in the centre. The government while hitting back at the opposition said that unfounded allegations being made regarding ’16 Inter-Governmental Agreement to procure 36 Rafale aircraft from France. It wouldn’t have merited a response but for the damage being caused by misleading statements, sought to be repeatedly perpetrated on the matter of national security.