The Rafale deal face-off between the Rahul Gandhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t seem to end as the Congress chief continue to demand the Centre to public deal details. Now in another development, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has responded back to government’s charge at the then Congress-led regime when it said that even they did not reveal details of defence deals. Hitting back at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took to his Twitter account and posted 3 photos mentioning about defence deals details.

Showing that the then Congress government was transparent in carrying out defence deals, Rahul Gandhi posted images of 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA government with full transparency on prices. Mentioning that #DealMeinKuchKalaHai, Rahul Gandhi said, “Dear Mr Jaitlie, you said the UPA never released prices of Defence purchases? To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing. Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost.”

Dear Mr Jaitlie, You said the UPA never released prices of Defence purchases? To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing. Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost.#DealMeinKuchKalaHai pic.twitter.com/txb2Cc1BHh — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 9, 2018

Following Rahul Gandhi’s response to government’s charge that even the UPA during its tenure did reveal details of defence deals, the onus is once again is at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government which has denied to disclose deal detail. Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Rahul Gandhi by continuously demanding to make defence deal information public was compromising the national security.

Previously, following Rahul Gandhi’s demand asking the government to make information about Rafale deal public, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had denied to disclose the details of the deal saying that it was classified information. The details of the agreement for 36 jets could not be disclosed as it was “classified information”, Nirmala Sitharaman said.