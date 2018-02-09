Sharpening his attack at BJP, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi was not interested in answering the fundamental questions. He said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she would share the details of the deal and would inform the nation about the cost of purchasing Rafale aircraft but later changed her stance.

In the wake of an escalating war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the demand to disclose the details of Rafale fighter jet deal, the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi should learn the “lessons on national security” from former defence minister Pranab Mukherjee. The FM accused Congress president of compromising national security by demanding disclosure of details of the Rafale deal.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Jaitley hit back at the Congress party for leveling corruption charges against the NDA government and said when UPA was in power, then defence ministers Pranab Mukherjee and AK Antony had told Parliament several times that giving out such details would be against the interest of national security. The Finance Minister said PM Modi has run a clean government for the last 4 years. He said Congress was manufacturing lies.

“I charge the Congress of seriously compromising India’s security…Mr Modi has run a clean government for last 4 years, so Congress thought of manufacturing an issue. And the manufactured issue is, please tell me the details of the Rafale deal,” the finance minister said referring to the demands by the Congress to make public details of the government’s deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been constantly targetting PM Modi over the Rafale deal. He asked PM how much has he spent on buying the Rafale jets. Sharpening his attack at BJP, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi was not intrested in answering the fundamental questions. He said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she would share the details of the deal and would inform the nation about the cost of purchasing Rafale aircraft but later changed her stance.