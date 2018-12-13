The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged Rafale deal scam on Friday. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the petitions are seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from French company Dassault Aviation.

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged Rafale deal scam on Friday. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the petitions are seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from French company Dassault Aviation. A three-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is scheduled to deliver the judgement. The bench also constitutes of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

On November 14, the apex court had its last hearing in the case and reserved its verdict for December 14. The petitions have been filed by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie. During its last verdict, Attorney General KK Venugopal had submitted the pricing details to the court following the directions of the apex court, however, the details were not made public, citing the secrecy clause. According to reports, the CJI Gogoi is most likely to announce its verdict on whether the deal prices should be made public or not.

The Congress also accused the BJP of benefitting businessman Anil Ambani by overpaying the deal and had questioned the BJP’s choice of choosing Anil Ambani’s Reliance as its offset partner, following the fact that the company has no experience in the airspace sector.

The allegations were levelled by Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, which later steamed up after former French President Francois Hollande’s claimed that the Indian government had proposed the name of Ambani’s Reliance Defence for offset partner in the deal.

Representing the petitioners, Bhushan questioned the Centre how the price, according to the 2015 deal, is better than the earlier price. The petitioner further said if the deal, as per government’s claims, is a matter of national security, then why the government compromised national security twice by disclosing it in Parliament.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More