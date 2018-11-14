Rafale deal: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will examine the details of Rafale fighter jet submitted by the Centre in a sealed cover. The Supreme Court on Monday had handed over 14-page documents with details of the steps in the decision-making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is hearing the case.

Rafale deal: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will examine the details of Rafale fighter jet submitted by the Centre in a sealed cover. The Supreme Court on Monday had handed over 14-page documents with details of the steps in the decision-making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is hearing the case. The petitioners, who have sought a court-monitored investigation into the inter-governmental agreement between the Indian and French government, are likely to respond in court to the documents submitted by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier, the government had submitted a document with pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet. The Narendra Modi government had contended that all standard procedures were followed in Rafale fighter jet deal with Dassault Aviation of France. Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan are petitioners in the case. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also filed a petition.

The crucial hearing comes on the heels of a statement by Dassault CEO, rubbishing Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charge against the government on Rafale fighter jet deal. In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Eric Trappier refuted charges levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was lying on the details related to the selection of offset partner in the Rafale deal.

The Congress has claimed that Dassault had no choice other than selecting Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence in the Rs 58,000 crore deal. It has further claimed that the future of India’s aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching Rafale from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More