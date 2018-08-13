Rafale deal: Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress president is blatantly lying. He added that earlier Rahul Gandhi was lying in the parliament and now he is repeating the same outside the parliament.

Just a few hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi on Rafale deal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress president is blatantly lying. He added that earlier Rahul Gandhi was lying in the parliament and now he is repeating the same outside the parliament. Addressing media over the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister said that Modi government had finalised the Rafale deal at 9% that was less than what was proposed by UPA.

Countering the statements made by Rahul Gandhi during his public address, BJP leader said that if Rahul Gandhi feels that he will level allegations against PM Modi and get away with all his wrongdoings of past, then he is extremely mistaken.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister said that the Congress president is ignoring the welfare of the country and seeking out benefits for himself and his party.

Addressing a public gathering in the national capital, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi had altered the original Rafale deal that was originally proposed by the UPA regime.

Commenting on the Rafale deal, PM Modi said that Rafale jets were required by Indian Air Force (IAF) to enhance their operational capability that was earlier snubbed by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he is ready to debate with PM Modi on Rafale at any point of time. He later added that no matter what, PM Modi will not be able to speak a single word to support his argument.

