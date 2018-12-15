Rafale deal verdict: The Modi government has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking to correct a factual error in one of the paragraphs which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General and Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Rafale deal verdict: The Modi government has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking to correct a factual error in one of the paragraphs which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General and Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In its petition, the Centre said that the Supreme Court misunderstood that CAG had examined the pricing of the jets and submitted its report to PAC. The Centre further sought correction in a couple of sentences that has courted a controversy in the public domain. It comes in the wake of allegations by the Congress that the NDA government misled the apex court on the issue of Rafale deal scrutiny by government’s auditor.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the Rafale deal that was signed between the Indian and French government in 2016. The Congress has accused the government of presenting wrong facts to the Supreme Court about the CAG report. Earlier in the day, PAC chairman and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Malliarjun Kharge said that parliamentary committee headed by him has not received any report by the CAG on Rafale deal.

The Opposition leader further said the government told the court that the CAG report has been probed by PAC. Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners who has sought an investigation into Rafale Deal, on Friday said that one of the paras in Supreme Court order is factually correct as no CAG report has been submitted to PAC.

The Centre’s submission recorded under paragraph 25 of the judgment had stated that pricing details were shared with the CAG and that the report was examined by the PAC.

