Rafale deal verdict: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find out who prepared the affidavit that was submitted in a sealed cover in Supreme Court in the Rafale deal case. The BJP parliamentarian said the typographical error has embarrassed the prime minister. It seems like the government can’t even prepare a proper English draft, he said, adding that they could have submitted it in Hindi format. He wondered if Attorney General has not prepared the affidavit, then who did it. The BJP leader said the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal has hampered justice if it is based on factual errors presented before the court.

His statement comes a day after the government submitted an application in the Supreme Court asking it to correct a factual error in one of the paragraphs which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General and Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The Congress has accused the Modi government of misleading the Supreme Court by presenting wrong facts about the CAG report on the Rafale deal. The main Opposition party has demanded that the government should apologise for it.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on Rafale deal has said that it did not find any material to suggest that there was a case of commercial favouritism to any party in the Rafale deal.

The fresh political war of words was triggered by the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal. The apex court has dismissed all four petitions seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into the Rafale deal. The Congress, however, in no mood to drop the issue as it could be proved lethal for the Opposition to question government’s zero tolerance policy on corruption in the run-up to crucial Lok Sabha elections next year.

