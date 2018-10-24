Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan seek FIR in Rafale deal: Former union ministers and BJP leaders Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha along with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 24, seeking a registration of an FIR into the Rafale jet deal. the 3 have sought a direction to the agency to probe the offences disclosed in their complaint in a "time-bound" manner and submit it to the top court.

Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan seek FIR in Rafale deal: Former BJP stalwarts and union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha along with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 24, seeking a registration of an FIR into the Rafale jet deal between India and French, which triggered much controversy last month. News reports pointed out that the 3 have alleged “criminal misconduct” by high authorities who are associated with the deal.

Shourie and Bhushan in a meeting on October 4 with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought an inquiry into the billion dollar deal, signed between the Indian and French government to purchase 36 new Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. Interestingly, the ruling party on Tuesday night sent CBI Director Alok Verma on leave saying that the officer did not corporate with the CVC in the probe against him.

Amid internal strife in the CBI, the government has sent CBI’s 27th director Alok Verma and the agency special director Rakesh Asthana on leave. Verma will be replaced by a 1986-batch Odisha cadre officer named M Nageshwar Rao as an interim chief.

Shourie, Sinha, and Bhushan have sought a direction to the agency to probe the “criminal misconduct” disclosed in their complaint in a “time-bound” manner and submit the status of the report periodically to the top court.

The ruling BJP has been facing condemnation over the removal of CBI director Alok Verma. On Wednesday, the Congress party slammed the government for the removal and alleged that it was done in a bid to stop him from probing the Rafale jets deal.

To this Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lambasted Modi’s decision to remove Verma as CBI director, saying, CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam, he was forcibly sent on leave.

The message is very clear, which directly comes from the PM, that whoever tries to scrutinise the Rafael deal will be wipe out.

