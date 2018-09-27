Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday comes out all guns blazing at the Centre and asks why the government is not sharing the price of Rafale fighter jets. Rahul began his visit by offering prayers at the famous Kamta Nath temple in Chitrakoot, Satna district

Congress President Rahul Gandhi kick-started his two-day visit to the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Rahul began his visit by offering prayers at the famous Kamta Nath temple in Chitrakoot, Satna district. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. This is Rahul’s second visit within a span of 10 days to the BJP-ruled state, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year-end.

According to reports, the Congress president would address a meeting at Chitrakoot before leaving for Satna. Later in the evening, he will leave for Rewa, where he will hold a roadshow.

Reports said Rahul would travel by bus to address public meetings at Saipur Mod, Baron, Baikunthpur, Lalgaon and Chunari villages spread over Rewa and Satna on Friday.

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App