Congress President Rahul Gandhi kick-started his two-day visit to the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Rahul began his visit by offering prayers at the famous Kamta Nath temple in Chitrakoot, Satna district. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. This is Rahul’s second visit within a span of 10 days to the BJP-ruled state, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year-end.
According to reports, the Congress president would address a meeting at Chitrakoot before leaving for Satna. Later in the evening, he will leave for Rewa, where he will hold a roadshow.
Reports said Rahul would travel by bus to address public meetings at Saipur Mod, Baron, Baikunthpur, Lalgaon and Chunari villages spread over Rewa and Satna on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM saying, "The Modi government says it offers jobs to 450 youths of India only in 24 hours, while in China 50,000 people get jobs.”
In the Chitrakoot rally, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi has insulted Sardar Patel. PM talks about making a statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat, but the statue is Made in China, just like our shoes and shirts.
Rahul Gandhi in his speech said that Congress had waived debt of Rs 70 thousand crores for farmers. But PM Modi did not give anything to the farmers. People voted for him thinking that Modi would give 15 lakh rupees to the poor, farmers and youth of the country, but it did not happen. People just got cheated. "
Prime Minister has only helped Anil Ambani in his term, says Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, said why PM Narendra Modi is not disclosing the price of fighter jets.
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi takes on Narendra Modi government in Madhya Pradesh over the Rafale deal.