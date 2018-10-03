Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Wednesday said Rafale is a good fighter jet and when it comes to the subcontinent, it will be a game changer. Speaking about the capability of the jet, Dhanoa said, the Indian Air Force (IAF) sees lots of advantages in the multi-role fighter jet.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Wednesday said Rafale is a good fighter jet and when it comes to the subcontinent, it will be a game changer. Speaking about the capability of the jet, Dhanoa said, the Indian Air Force (IAF) sees lots of advantages in the multi-role fighter jet.

On being questioned about the controversial deal, Dhanoa said it was decided to buy two squadrons through a government (India) to government (France) deal to meet up emergency requirements. HAL was involved in ToT (Transfer of Technology) and licensed production. There is no question of HAL being left out.

Speaking about if the IAF was informed when number of aircraft in Rafale deal was changed from 126 to 36, he said the IAF was consulted at the appropriate level, it gave some options and now it is up to the government to decide regarding the inclusion of the options.

The Air Chief Marshal also highlighted on the delay in several defence procurements. He said there has been delay in delivery schedule in contracts already executed to HAL. There is a three years delay in delivery of Sukhoi-30, 6 years delay in Jaguar, 5 year delay in LCA, and 2 year delay in delivery of Mirage 2000 upgrade.

Dhanoa on Wednesday made it clear that the Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to acquire a total of of 239 (12 squadrons) Tejas aircraft. At a press briefing in New Delhi, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF has reposed it’s belief in Tejas and the development of LCA Mark-2 is in progress.

