While the political parties are still locking their horns over the Rafale deal, the Indian Air Force (IAF) seems to be working towards the induction of the 36 Rafale aircraft into their fleet at the earliest with India-specific modifications. Deputy chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, on September 20, took a test ride of the first Rafale jet for India which is manufactured by the Dassault Aviation. Raghunath Nambiar who reportedly reached Paris a few days back, flew the fighter jet in order to asses its efficiency.

During his visit to France, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar is also likely to go through the progress in the production of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale jets. As per the official statement, IAF deputy chief took an 80-minute sortie at the Istres air base in France.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation, yesterday in France. pic.twitter.com/2bRr6Rmmn9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

Raghunath Nambiar, who had also been a test pilot for the indigenously made LCA Tejas had said that the Rafale jets will give India unprecedented war capabilities and would also bring a change in the Indian airpower.

As per a report by TOI, a team of pilots and technical officers is already in France and is looking after the induction of 36 Rafale jets in West Bengal and Haryana airbases.

The following development comes to light after the BJP-led NDA government had signed a contract of 36 Rafale jets with France at the cost of Rs 58,000 crore in 2016. Hitting out at the BJP over the deal with Dassault Aviation, Congress alleged that BJP manipulated the deal and bought the aircraft for Rs 1,670 crore each. Congress claimed that under the proposal which they had made, a Rafale aircraft would have cost only 526 crores.

