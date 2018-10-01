The Rafale fighter jet that India has ordered won't be flying at the upcoming Bengaluru air show. Taking to media, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K. Singh Bhadauria informed that Rafales will not be ready by February and it is expected to that Dassault will fly some other Rafale at the Aero India show, which will be held from February 20-24, 2019.

Indian Air Force Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K. Singh Bhadauria on Monday told reporters that the Rafale fighter jets made for India would not be ready by February and won’t be flying at the Bengaluru Air Show. “Rafale for India will not be ready by February. We expect Dassault to fly some other Rafale at the Aero India show here on February 20-24, 2019,” Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K. Singh Bhadauria said.

He added that Dassault Aviation is ready to deliver 36 multi-role medium combat Rafale air crafts in fly-away condition to India from September 2019 onwards and the Bengaluru Air Show will be hosted in February 2019.

The five-day biennial air show will be held at the Yelahanka base of the Indian Air Force in outskirts of Bengaluru.

Air Marshal further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 12th edition of Aero India show, though the Ministry of Defence will take a call on it.

“The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will play a major role in organising the air show, instead of the Defence Exhibition Organisation which has been hosting the event over years,” he added.

It is expected that the advanced fourth generation Rafale jets will replace the MiG-21 jets the IAF is phasing out due to their obsolescence.

