India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) which is the principal spokesperson on defence issues on Friday said that the report referring to former French President Hollande’s statement that Government of India (GOI) insisted upon a particular firm as offset partner for the Dassault Aviation in Rafale, is being verified. Giving a clarification, Defence Ministry of Defence took it to Twitter and said that it reiterates that neither the Government of India nor the French government had any say in the commercial decision.

It is reiterated that neither GoI nor French Govt had any say in the commercial decision. — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) September 21, 2018

The Defence Ministry has rejected former French President Francios Hollande’s claim that the Indian government had asked the French government to propose Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence Industries as India’s partner in the Rafale jet deal.

Earlier in the day, former French President Francois Hollande had said that his government did not have any say in selecting Indian businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance for the Rafale jet deal. Hollande had claimed that it was the government of India which had proposed Ambani’s Reliance Defence Industries for the deal.

The opposition over the past few weeks is trying to corner the Modi-led government over Rafale deal. Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his repetitive attacks on the Modi government has been alleging corruption charges on the BJP government mentioning that the government did the deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets in order to pass the benefits to a particular businessman. However, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has repeatedly denied all the allegations and claims made by Rahul Gandhi

