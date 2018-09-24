Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that they will have to fight the perception battle to expose the Congress party, amid the allegation levelled by the party against the BJP-led government on Rafale deal row. The Defence Minister also alleged the Congress for trying to run a smear campaign against the government at an international level.

Amid the Rafale deal controversy, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday targeted the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party and alleged that they (Congress) is trying to run a smear campaign against the government at an international level, therefore, they need to be exposed. Addressing a press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman said that they (BJP government) need to fight the perception battle and the facts need to come out. The Defence Minister said that she will fight a nationwide perception battle during which they will conduct a series of press conferences in the country.

“This is a perception battle. We will fight this battle. We’ll go to places and state facts on record on Rafale. Congress designs to run a smear campaign against us at an international level,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had alleged that Congress party wanted Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra to be the middleman in the Rafale deal but when that did not happen, the party is now trying to attack the present government.

A series of allegations and counter-allegations is on between the BJP and Congress ever since former French President Francois Hollande made explosive statements in which he mentioned that his government had no role in choosing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Dassault’s offset partner.

Ever since Hollande’s statements on the Rafale deal, the Congress party is targeting the Modi government and has accused them of lying to the nation. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on several other instances had countered the BJP government and accused it of corruption in the Rafale jet deal. Congress party has also targeted the government and asked it clarify to the nation that why HAL was not chosen as the offset partner for Dassault.

