Rafale review pleas: Petitioners Prashant Bhushan, former ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had requested the Supreme Court to review its earlier order in view of the fresh documents. Prashant Bhushan has called for a CBI probe into the deal.

Rafale review pleas: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Centre’s preliminary objections seeking review of earlier judgment giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre in the controversial Rafale deal. The apex court allowed the admissibility of three documents in Rafale deal as evidence in re-examining the review petitions filed against the SC’s December 14 judgment refusing to order probe in procuring 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. The Supreme Court has said that “as far as the question of hearing of review plea on Rafale judgement is concerned, it will give a detailed hearing later on”. The court will now fix the date for hearing review petitions on Rafale.

Petitioners Prashant Bhushan, former ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had requested the top court to review its earlier order in view of the fresh documents. Prashant Bhushan has called for a CBI probe into the deal. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had said that certain documents, which the petitioners were trying to rely on, had been “stolen” and the use of those documents violated the Official Secrets Act. The Centre also told the court that the documents filed by the petitioners are “sensitive to national security” and the petitioners have committed theft and put national security in jeopardy by leaking them to the public.

Speaking on the hearing Arun Shourie, who filed review plea in Rafale deal verdict, said they argued in the court for a thorough examination of the leaked documents because they were related to a sensitive defence deal…The court asked for evidence and we provided it…The court accepted our pleas and rejected the arguments of the government.

