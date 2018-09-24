Amid the Rafale controversy, Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday alleged that Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government wanted to use arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra as middlemen in the fighter jet deal.

Ever since after former French President Francois Hollande’s revelation when he had said that his government had had no choice other than accepting Indian businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Dassault’s offset partner in 2016. While the BJP-led government has always been firm on its stand that the Rafale fighter jet deal with France was an inter-governmental deal and there was no role of middlemen in it.

Meanwhile, Hollande’s revelation has given a plethora of reasons to the Congress party to counter the BJP government as it had been accusing it of corruption in the Rafale jet fighter deal. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been on several occasions had hit out at the Modi government and accused that Rafale jet deal was a scam, done under the Modi government to benefit a particular businessman.

Hollande’s statements on the Franch-India 36 Rafale fighter jet deal has given way to many controversies and has left the government with many unanswered questions. The Congress party is now demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out and reveal the truth, while the BJP government has refuted all the charges being levelled against it. Amid all the controversies.

