On Wednesday Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal grabbed headlines as he said in the Supreme Court that Rafale documents were stolen with reference to applications filed by Yahswant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan. Clarifying his statement, on Friday, Venugopal said that opposition misconstrued and what he meant in the top court was that petitioners in the application used photocopies of the original papers, deemed confidential by the government.

Interestingly, the Attorney General has taken to auto-correct mode as he clarifies that he meant the photocopies of the original papers and not the original papers. His stolen document statement drew flak from Congress as it questioned the credibility of the Defence Ministry, BJP-led government ultimately when it comes to preserving documents of national importance. Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought a criminal investigation over stealing of secret papers in the backdrop of AG’s statement in the top court.

On Wednesday petitioners Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhusan had sought from the court to review its previous verdict which had dismissed pleas for a probe into the Rafale deal against the BJP-led government at Centre. Sources also said that AG’s use of word stolen was probably stronger and could have been avoided. Newspapers and online portals like The Hindu and The Wire respectively were warned by the government for publishing articles based on these documents deemed secret. The government had threatened to book them under the Official Secrets Act for publishing confidential information in public domain. The petitioners have sought perjury charges citing the Centre supressed crucial facts when the Supreme Court dismissed the PILs in its December 14, 2018 hearing.

