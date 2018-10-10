The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to provide details of the decision-making process on the Rafale jet deal with France by October 29. The apex court asked the Centre to file before it the details in a sealed cover to find out whether proper procedures were followed or not.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to provide details of the decision-making process on the Rafale jet deal with France by October 29. The apex court asked the Centre to file before it the details in a sealed cover to find out whether proper procedures were followed or not. However, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph refused to go into price or security capabilities of Rafale fighter jet and declined to issue a notice to the Central government. It scheduled the next hearing on PILs on October 31.

The apex court was hearing pleas seeking full details of the India-France defence deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets and demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the same. The Congress has demanded a JPC probe into the matter, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were directly involved in what it called the biggest defence scam in the country.

On October 2018, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Opposition over their allegations levelled against BJP over the fighter aircraft dead. Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh said that the Opposition is trying to mislead the public before the 2019 elections against the BJP. Singh further claimed that it was completely of no use to make the details public as it may lead a threat to national security. Rajanth Singh said that this had also taken place during the ruling of previous governments.

Criticising the politics being played by Congress over Rafale deal, Rajnath Singh said that they were trying to come into power by spreading lies about the aircraft deal. Lauding the efforts of Modi government, Rajnath Singh said that they have worked for the upliftment of the poor.

