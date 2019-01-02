Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie request Supreme Court to review Rafale order: In their petition, the former ministers also stated that the recent judgment contains several errors and incorrect claims made by the ruling BJP government in an unsigned note and this is a clear violation of principles of natural justice. Expressing their disappointment over the Supreme Court's December 14 judgment, Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan had said the Rafale deal was an unholy deal which has compromised national security, plundered our public exchequer and will bleed our public sector defence company HAL.

Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie request Supreme Court to review Rafale order: Former Union ministers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance-1 (NDA) government, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to review its order giving clean chit to Modi government on the controversial Rafale deal. Sinha and Shourie along with advocate Prashant Bhushan moved the apex court for review of Rafale judgment. They are also asking the top court to grant a hearing in the open court.

In their petition, the former ministers also stated that the recent judgment contains several errors and incorrect claims made by the ruling BJP government in an unsigned note and this is a clear violation of principles of natural justice. Expressing their disappointment over the Supreme Court’s December 14 judgment, Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan had said the Rafale deal was an unholy deal which has compromised national security, plundered our public exchequer and will bleed our public sector defence company HAL.

In December 14, 2018, the Supreme Court had dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged irregulates in what the opposition parties call the biggest defence scam in the country. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said there was no case of commercial favouritism in Reliance as offset partner for Rafale deal. Four petitions had asked the top court to constitute a court-monitored investigation into the signing of the multi-billion dollar defence deal. The petitions had accused the BJP-led Narendra Modi government not just of overpaying for the deal but also said that the deal, signed with the then French government, promoted crony capitalism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 2019, in an exclusive interview to ANI editor Smita Prakash, said that the Congress party is only trying to weaken the Indian security forces by throwing mud at the Central government on the Rafale jets deal, which was signed in 2015 by the then French government.

The Parliament has witnessed stormy debates on Rafale deal during the Winter Session. The Narendra Modi government has been insisting on a debate in Parliament in response to Congress’ demands for an investigation by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

