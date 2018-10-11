The Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted raids at the premises linked to media baron Raghav Bahl. The raided premises include his residence in Noida of Uttar Prdaesh, according to media reports, The raids were carried out in connection with allegations of tax evasions. Raghav Bahl, in his first statement after his premises were raided by Income Tax officials, said that his journalistic operations should remain unaffected as he is cooperating with the officials.

The Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted raids at the premises linked to media baron Raghav Bahl. The raided premises include his residence in Noida of Uttar Prdaesh, according to media reports, The raids were carried out in connection with allegations of tax evasions. Reports suggest that tax officials are searching documents and other evidence crucial for further investigation in the case. Raghav Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group.

Raghav Bahl, in his first statement after his premises were raided by Income Tax officials, said that his journalistic operations should remain unaffected as he is cooperating with the officials. Raghav Bahl further said IT raids at his premises are a great matter of concern, adding that he will discuss the matter with Editors Guild of India. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Raghav Bahl’s premises raided LIVE updates:

