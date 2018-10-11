The Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted raids at the premises linked to media baron Raghav Bahl. The raided premises include his residence in Noida of Uttar Prdaesh, according to media reports, The raids were carried out in connection with allegations of tax evasions. Reports suggest that tax officials are searching documents and other evidence crucial for further investigation in the case. Raghav Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group.
Raghav Bahl, in his first statement after his premises were raided by Income Tax officials, said that his journalistic operations should remain unaffected as he is cooperating with the officials. Raghav Bahl further said IT raids at his premises are a great matter of concern, adding that he will discuss the matter with Editors Guild of India. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
Raghav Bahl’s premises raided LIVE updates:
Live Blog
IT officials also visit The News Minute's office in Bengaluru
The Income Tax officials also reportedly visited the office of ‘The News Minute’ in Bengaluru. Raghav Bahl holds an undisclosed stake in The News Minute, the digital news company founded by Dhanya Rajendran, Chitra Subramaniam and Vignesh Vellore in 2014.
Senior journalists criticise IT raids
Senior journalists including Shekhar Gupta, MK Venu, Ashutosh criticised Income Tax raids on premises of The Quint editor Raghav Bahl, saying that it is a clear attempt to intimidate the press.
Journalist Shekhar Gupta Bats for Raghav bahl
After the IT raids on Raghav Bahl's residence and offices of TheQuint, Journalist Shekhar Gupta batted for Raghav Bahl saying, "Taxman has the right to ask all questions, but raids look like intimidation. If there is justification, the government must explain quickly. Or it will be seen as targeting critical media.
Ashutosh questions media's silence on IT raids at Raghav Bahl's premises
Senior journalist Raghav Bahl questioned media's silence over its coverage on Income Tax raids at Raghav Bahl's premises in Noida, saying that there is mysterious silence and no reporting of IT raids on Raghav Bahl.
There is mysterious silence. No reporting of IT raids on Raghav Bahl
'The Quint one of the few that questions this govt.'
Senior journalist Abhishar Sharma said The Quint is one of the few portals that questions BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The senior journalist was recently forced to go off the air for his anti-government reports.
@TheQuint is one of the few portals that questions this Govt.
Statement by MK Venu after IT raids Raghav Bahl
The Wire founding editor and senior journalist MK Venu said Raghav Bahl told tax officials to desist from confiscating hard discs or documents containing material for publishing purpose.
Founder of The Quint Raghav Bahl has said tax officials are raiding the offices of his media company & he has asked them to desist from confiscating hard discs or documents containing material for publishing purpose.Raghav has said his company is totally tax compliant.
Misuse of investigative agencies: Prashant Bhushan
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan said that no doubt that Quint and Raghav Bahl are being raided by the IT Dept only because they have been critical of the govt and in order to intimidate the media. IT, ED & CBI are being misused by this govt like never before.
No doubt that Quint & Raghav Bahl are being raided by the IT Dept only because they have been critical of the govt & in order to intimidate the media. IT, ED & CBI are being misused by this govt like never before
Raids look like intimidation: Senior journalist Shekhar Gupta.
I.T raids on The Quint's offices and its founder Raghav Bahl's residence are cause for serious concern. Taxman has the right to ask all questions, but raids look like intimidation. If there is justification, govt must explain quickly. Or it will be seen as targeting critical media: Senior journalist and The Print founding editor Shekhar Gupta on raids at Raghav Bahl's premises.
I.T raids on @TheQuint offices and its founder @Raghav_Bahl home are cause for serious concern. Taxman has the right to ask all questions, but raids look like intimidation. If there is justification, govt must explain quickly. Or it will be seen as targeting critical media.
Raghav Bahl's statement
My note to the @IndEditorsGuild.
Raided for being anti-Modi: Ashutosh
After Pranoy Roy, now Raghav Bahl is being targeted. Raghav is one of the most credible media personalities. Now he is paying the price for being anti-establishment, criticising Modi Govt: Journalist-turned-politician Ashutosh said on his official Twitter handle.
After Pranoy Roy, now @Raghav_Bahl is targeted. Raghav is one of the most credible media personalities. Now he is paying the price for being anti-establishment, criticising Modi Govt.