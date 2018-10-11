The Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted raids at the premises linked to media baron Raghav Bahl. The raided premises include his residence in Noida of Uttar Prdaesh, according to media reports, The raids were carried out in connection with allegations of tax evasions. Reports suggest that tax officials are searching documents and other evidence crucial for further investigation in the case. Raghav Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group. 

Raghav Bahl, in his first statement after his premises were raided by Income Tax officials, said that his journalistic operations should remain unaffected as he is cooperating with the officials. Raghav Bahl further said IT raids at his premises are a great matter of concern, adding that he will discuss the matter with Editors Guild of India. This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

Raghav Bahl's premises raided LIVE updates:

 

 

12:58 (IST)

IT officials also visit The News Minute's office in Bengaluru

The Income Tax officials also reportedly visited the office of ‘The News Minute’ in Bengaluru. Raghav Bahl holds an undisclosed stake in The News Minute, the digital news company founded by Dhanya Rajendran, Chitra Subramaniam and Vignesh Vellore in 2014.

12:53 (IST)

Senior journalists criticise IT raids

Senior journalists including Shekhar Gupta, MK Venu, Ashutosh criticised Income Tax raids on premises of The Quint editor Raghav Bahl, saying that it is a clear attempt to intimidate the press.

12:33 (IST)

Journalist Shekhar Gupta Bats for Raghav bahl

After the IT raids on Raghav Bahl's residence and offices of TheQuint, Journalist Shekhar Gupta batted for Raghav Bahl saying, "Taxman has the right to ask all questions, but raids look like intimidation. If there is justification, the government must explain quickly. Or it will be seen as targeting critical media.

12:17 (IST)

Ashutosh questions media's silence on IT raids at Raghav Bahl's premises

Senior journalist Raghav Bahl questioned media's silence over its coverage on Income Tax raids at Raghav Bahl's premises in Noida, saying that there is mysterious silence and no reporting of IT raids on Raghav Bahl.

12:13 (IST)

'The Quint one of the few that questions this govt.'

Senior journalist Abhishar Sharma said The Quint is one of the few portals that questions BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The senior journalist was recently forced to go off the air for his anti-government reports.

12:01 (IST)

Statement by MK Venu after IT raids Raghav Bahl

The Wire founding editor and senior journalist MK Venu said Raghav Bahl told tax officials to desist from confiscating hard discs or documents containing material for publishing purpose.

11:58 (IST)

Misuse of investigative agencies: Prashant Bhushan

Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan said that no doubt that Quint and Raghav Bahl are being raided by the IT Dept only because they have been critical of the govt and in order to intimidate the media. IT, ED & CBI are being misused by this govt like never before.

11:44 (IST)

Raids look like intimidation: Senior journalist Shekhar Gupta.

I.T raids on The Quint's offices and its founder Raghav Bahl's residence are cause for serious concern. Taxman has the right to ask all questions, but raids look like intimidation. If there is justification, govt must explain quickly. Or it will be seen as targeting critical media: Senior journalist and The Print founding editor Shekhar Gupta on raids at Raghav Bahl's premises.

11:34 (IST)

Raghav Bahl's statement



11:28 (IST)

Raided for being anti-Modi: Ashutosh

After Pranoy Roy, now Raghav Bahl is being targeted. Raghav is one of the most credible media personalities. Now he is paying the price for being anti-establishment, criticising Modi Govt: Journalist-turned-politician Ashutosh said on his official Twitter handle.

