Located in the Guna district on the northeastern part of the state, Raghogarh is considered Congress’ bastion since 1977. The constituency is held by members of a single family and is currently held by Congress strongman and former chief minister Digvijay Singh’s son Jaiwardhan Singh, who won it in 2013 Assembly polls by a margin of over 55,000 votes against the BJP’s Radhe Shyam Dhakad.

But this time the contest is going to be much fierce with BJP fielding Bhupendra Raghuvanshi, who is reported to have a strong presence in the constituency. In the 2013 Assembly polls, Singh had secured 98,041 votes while BJP’s Dhakad polled only 39,837 votes. Earlier, the seat was held by Digvijaya Singh’s cousin Mool Singh.

The seat is not only politically important but strategically important as well, there are several sugar fertilisers, automobile industries in the region.

In the 2013 Assembly Elections BJP increased its tally to 165 while Congress the Congress was reduced to 71 seats. Currently in the Assembly, apart from these 2 parties, the BSP and independents have 4 and 3 seats respectively.

The polling for the 230 member Assembly was held on November 28. The counting of the votes will take place on December 11, along with that of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. BJP is banking on 15 -year rule of Shivraj Singh Chauhan while the Congress has all hopes pinned on anti-incumbency.

Ground reports, let alone the pre-poll surveys, have predicted Congress wresting the power from the BJP in the state, however, reports of infighting among the 3 power centre of the state have marred their chances. There are reports of rifts among, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for the post of the Chief Minister.

