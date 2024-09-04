Rahu Gandhi in J&K Today: LoP to Launch Congress Campaign for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections with Mega Rallies

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch his party’s campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections with two major public rallies

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch his party’s campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections with two major public rallies on Wednesday, September 4. The rallies will take place in the Ramban and Anantnag districts, marking the start of the Congress party’s efforts to gain support ahead of the first phase of voting on September 18.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra, Gandhi will travel from New Delhi to Jammu, where he will campaign first for former J&K unit party chief Vikar Rasool Wani. Wani is contesting from the Banihal assembly constituency, an area considered crucial for the party. “Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive in Jammu from New Delhi, will first campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir unit party chief Vikar Rasool Wani, who is contesting from the Banihal assembly constituency,” reported PTI.

Anantnag Rally to Support Ghulam Ahmed Mir

After his appearance in Ramban, Gandhi will proceed to the Dooru area in Anantnag district. Here, he is expected to address another significant rally, this time in support of Congress general secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is contesting the Dooru assembly segment. These rallies are part of the Congress’s strategic move to solidify its foothold in the region, especially in constituencies where the party aims to make a strong comeback.

Karra stated that after the rally in Anantnag, Rahul Gandhi would fly back to Srinagar before returning to Delhi later in the evening.

Rahul Gandhi’s Campaign to Boost Congress Prospects

The JKPCC chief expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi’s involvement would provide a “new impetus” to the party’s election campaign, bolstering its outreach efforts and potentially improving its chances in the polls. “It would give a new impetus to the party’s outreach during the elections and improve its poll prospects,” Karra told PTI.

The Congress party is particularly focused on reclaiming its influence in Jammu, a region where the BJP has gained significant ground in recent years. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won both seats in Jammu, underscoring the challenge the Congress faces in regaining its former dominance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Join the Campaign Trail

Adding to the Congress’s campaign momentum, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also confirmed her participation in the election drive in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign is set to unfold over three phases, reflecting the high stakes and strategic importance of this election for the party.

Polling for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will occur in three phases, with voting dates set for September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results are scheduled to be announced on October 4, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in the region’s political landscape.

Congress-NC Alliance: A United Front for Assembly Elections

The assembly elections are particularly significant as they are the first to be held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The Congress has formed a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference (NC) to strengthen its position. Under the seat-sharing agreement, the NC will contest 51 seats, while the Congress will field candidates in 32 constituencies.

“We have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest… Over and above these seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party,” Karra said during a recent briefing.

This alliance aims to create a formidable front against other major political players in the state, with hopes that the combined strengths of the Congress and NC will resonate with voters across the union territory.

