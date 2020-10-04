Mr N V Subhash, Telangana BJP leader said that the tour of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Hathras on Saturday to console the family of gangrape victim established that they were on a jolly trip.

Hyderabad, Oct 04: The tour of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Hathras on Saturday to console the family of gangrape victim established that they were on a jolly trip as their faces glowing up as if they found a right opportunity to fix Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr N V Subhash, Telangana BJP leader has remarked.

The drama enacted by both Rahul and Priyanka appeared to be a successful their jubilant behaviour could be compared with a vulture when it ‘found its prey’. The entire nation was observing their thirst for political opportunity to defame Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Subhash lamented.

Lashing out at the Congress leaders for not having any political agenda for the welfare of people, Subhash said they have diverted their attention from the agitation against the agriculture Bills to Hathras gangrape case. It proved beyond doubt that they did not have any constructive role to play in politics. Unfortunately, the political parties in the country were becoming more of a power-mongers than thinking on the people’s welfare.

Also read: Rahul, Priyanka meet Hathras victim’s family, Rahul assures support to family

Also read: Rahul Gandhi to kick start ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ today from Punjab

Referring to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s remarks that dictatorship was going on in the country, the BJP leader, dubbing her as Congress party’s bandwagon, said all the Opposition parties in the country were eager to grab or retain power without a sense of responsibility and accountability towards the people. Mr Subhash welcomed the UP government for ordering CBI probe into the Hathras gangrape case and demanded that the accused in the case should be punished.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav to lead grand alliance for Bihar polls, gets 144 seats