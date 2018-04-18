Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi addressed the locals of Amethi and assured them that in the next few decades, the constituency will be as developed as that of Singapore and California. During his visit, Gandhi also accused the ruling BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government for halting the progress of UP. BJP President Amit Shah will also address a rally and is expected to attend several functions in the region in the coming days.

In an attempt to regain people’s trust in Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi said that his parliamentary constituency Amethi will be as developed as Singapore and California in the next few years. Addressing a gathering at the constituency, Party Chief said, “After 10-15 years when people mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath”. He further assured that Amethi will become a world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.

Speaking at the event, Rahul claimed that the ruling BJP-led NDA government had taken away most of the mega projects including IIIT, mega food-park and the paper mill which he tried to install and would have provided employment to dozens of youths in the region. “Unless youths are employed, the country will not progress up to mark” he added. Taking a jibe at the Centre over latest cash crunch crises across India, Rahul said, during demonetisation citizens were forced to stand in long serpentine queues as the high-value currency notes were banned and were put in fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s pocket.

He further claimed that PM Modi will fail to counter him in the Parliament over issues like Rafale deal and Punjab National Bank scam. During his three-day visit to Amethi, Gandhi also visited a local school where he was seen interacting with students regarding the future development plans of the constituency.

Reportedly, Rahul shifted the blame on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the development of the area. In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, Gandhi is seen telling the students that his job is to only make laws in the Parliament and governing Amethi is the job of the ruling BJP government in the state.

Interestingly, ahead of 2019 General Assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah will also visit Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s constituency on April 21. Reportedly, Shah will attend several programmes and will address a rally in the region. In the 2014 General elections, the BJP lost both Rae Bareli and Amethi to the Congress.

The party, under the leadership of PM Modi and Shah, has been making efforts to wrest Amethi from Congress. The party chose Union minister Smriti Irani against the Gandhi scion in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha polls. It is expected that Irani, who is regularly taking developmental initiatives in the region will be the party’s candidate from Rai Bareli in the upcoming General elections in 2019.

