Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day UK visit, while addressing a gathering of UK-based parliamentarians, local leaders said that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a tragedy and a painful experience. However, the Congress chief did not agree that his party was involved in it.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day UK visit, while addressing a gathering of UK-based parliamentarians, local leaders said that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a tragedy and a painful experience. The Congress chief also said that he would support punishment for those involved in any kind of violence against anybody. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots had taken place after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards at the Safdarjung Road in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. Following her death, massive riots had taken place in the country in which more than 3,000 Sikhs were killed and many were injured.

Also Read: BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for his ISIS comment

It has been alleged that Congress party workers and leaders were involved in the riots, however, Rahul Gandhi during his address did not agree that the party was involved in it. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her two bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, in the aftermath of the Operation Blue Star.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi In London, says Chinese are still in Doklam

Earlier on Friday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for one of his recent speeches in Germany and alleged him for tarnishing India’s image. The BJP national spokesperson demanded an apology from the Congress scion over his remarks where he while citing the example of ISIS said that by not including a large number of people from the development process, it could lead to the creation of insurgent groups.

Rahul Gandhi during his speeches in UK had slammed the BJP-led government for excluding tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development narrative. The Congress chief had said that it was dangerous in the 21st century to exclude people.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More