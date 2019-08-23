Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after getting an invitation from the governor of the state Satya Pal Malik. 9 opposition leaders will also visit the Kashmir valley along with the former Congress leader tomorrow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir following the offer from the governor of the state Satya Pal Malik to review the situation after the scrapping of Article 370 in the state. The former Congress president will visit the Kashmir valley along with nine opposition leaders. Opposition leaders like Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, CPI’s D Raja, CP(M) Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s Manoj Jha and others. On his visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi likely to meet the locals and political leaders.

The former Congress president’s visit in the Kashmir valley came after the governor of the state Satya Pal Malik invited him to review the current situation after the former Congress leader showed cognizance on Centre’s claim on no violation in the state. in the state. The governor of Jammu and Kashmir even offered the Congress leader an aircraft to visit Kashmir valley.

However, the Information and Public Relations urged the opposition leaders not to visit the Kashmir valley as it could cause inconvenience of people.

