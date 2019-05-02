Rahul Gandhi accuses Arvind Kejriwal of shifting goalposts, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't win re-election: Rahul Gandhi has said that Aam Admi Party Convener had agreed to join hands in Delhi for keeping BJP at bay but he later put the issue of Punjab and Haryana. Congress president asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not win the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, citing employment, farmers' issues as the main reasons.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Arvind Kejriwal of shifting goalposts: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for becoming a hurdle in stitching a pre-poll alliance in the national capital for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to media, Gandhi said that Aam Admi Party Convener earlier agreed for joining hands against BJP in Delhi but later he wanted an alliance in Punjab and Haryana. Targetting Kejriwal, Congres president accused him of changing goalposts.

Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Amethi and is contesting from Wayanad simultaneously, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not retain his position as the saffron party would not be able to form government at the Centre.

Congress president claimed that the BJP government has failed to generate employment opportunities and farmer disenchantment and their suicides have raised in the country.

Criticising those who blame Congress of helping BJP in Uttar Pradesh by fielding its candidates, Gandhi asserted that the grand old party is not dividing the ballots, instead, they are harming the BJP.

About the poll results in Uttar Pradesh, son of Sonia Gandhi insisted that secular formation will sweep the most populous state of the country.

Further, he said that the party has stitched alliances in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and Congress has fared better in the first four phases of Lok Sabha polls.

Raising controversial Rafale deal issue, he said that PM Modi helped Anil Ambani and more than 100 million euros were paid to businessman few days after the signing of the Rafale deal. He went on to say that over 65 per cent people of the country firmly believe that Rafale deal was a big scam.

Gandhi said that employment of youth and the stable economy are the primary issues in the ongoing national polls, however, PM Modi remains silent and does not discuss these burning issues.

