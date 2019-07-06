Rahul Gandhi will be appearing before the Patna Civil Court for his Modi surname remark against Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and PM Narendra Modi. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had taken offence to Gandhi's words and filed defamation case against him.

Ahead of his hearing in the Patna Civil Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused political opponents of harassment and intimidation. In a tweet ahead of his hearing, Rahul said he will be appearing in another case filed against him by his political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass and intimidate him and signed off saying Satyameva Jayate.

He will be appearing in the court over his Modi surname jibe made during the Lok Sabha election campaign. The defamation case was filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi who said Rahul’s words had hurt the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname.

Rahul during one of the election rallies had asked why do all thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi and added that nobody knew how many more such Modis will come out.

I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/ BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2019

Two more defamation cases were slapped on Gandhi for the same remark. On April 24, BJP leader Manoj Modi filed a case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Bihar’s Purnea district. On May 2, a Gujarat court had also issued summons to Gandhi after a criminal defamation suit was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

In another defamation case for allegedly linking Gauri Lankesh’s murder with “BJP-RSS ideology”, Gandhi pleaded not guilty. The Gandhi scion was released after ex MP Eknath Gaikwad gave Rs 15000 for Gandhi as surety amount, reports said. After appearing in the Mumbai court, the former Congress president said he had to appear in the court and he didn’t say anything there.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has resigned from the Congress President post amid ongoing retaliation from party workers who had been constantly trying to convince him not to resign from the party.

Rahul on Wednesday announced his resignation from the top leadership of the Congress by writing a letter in which he held himself responsible for party’s humiliating defeat. The letter was posted on his official Twitter handle, and he had also removed President from his Twitter handle.

