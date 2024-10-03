Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP & RSS Of Undermining Constitution At Nuh Rally

Ahead of Haryana Assembly Election, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, accused the BJP government for allegedly undermining India's constitution at Nuh rally on Thursday.

He emphasized that the objective of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was to promote love and unity while countering the spread of hatred.

Speaking at rally, he said “We took out a yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and wherever the BJP has opened a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’, we opened ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan… We talk about love and unity; they spread hate and try to break the country…BJP and RSS are destroying the constitution…Congress is fighting an ideological war. On one side there is an ideology of destroying the Constitution; on the other side there is an ideology of the Constitution.”

Further, Gandhi also addressed the pressing issue of unemployment, alleging that Prime Minister Modi was quick to forgive loans for billionaires while neglecting the financial struggles of poor farmers.

”I met some youngsters from Haryana in the US; they wanted to share their problems with me…They told me that they came to the US because we cannot get jobs in Haryana. There is unemployment and inflation in Haryana and we cannot get jobs. They came to the US with a loan of Rs 50 lakh…The BJP government has ruined Haryana…PM Modi cannot explain in his speeches how he has brought Haryana to the top of the unemployment list…PM Modi runs a government of ‘billionaires.” said Rahul Gandhi.

Additionally, the Congress leader criticized smaller parties participating in the elections, branding them as the “B Team” of the BJP. “These smaller parties are merely extensions of the BJP. I urge you not to support them. Instead, cast your vote for the Congress party to help remove the BJP from power.” he urged.

Meanwhile, Haryana will vote on October 5, 2024, and subsequently, the results will be announced on October 8.