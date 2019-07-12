Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before appearing for the defamation case hearing in the Ahmedabad High Court tweeted that he was glad to have political opponents who have given him the platform and opportunity to talk about ideological battles so much that it was in public now.

Ahead of his hearing in another defamation case, this time in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he was glad to BJP and RSS for giving him the opportunity to take the ideological battle against them to the public. Though he has been granted bail by Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court in the defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Rahul and Congress spokesperson Randeep Sujewala were summoned in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, interestingly, Union Minister Amit Shah is the director of the bank.

The suit against Rahul alleged that the Congress had claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetization in November 2016.

The former Congress President is expected to meet party leaders in the evening in a closed event. On the defamation suit, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Sodhi said the BJP had conspired to frame and harass Rahul for his fight for the common people. He had exposed the wrongdoings of the BJP and had stood by the common people, added Doshi. He also said that Rahul would continue to fight for the truth and the entire party was with him.

In another defamation case for allegedly linking Gauri Lankesh’s murder with “BJP-RSS ideology”, Gandhi pleaded not guilty. The Gandhi scion was released after ex MP Eknath Gaikwad gave Rs 15000 for Gandhi as surety amount, reports said. After appearing in the Mumbai court, the former Congress president said he had to appear in the court and he didn’t say anything there.

