Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI Member of Parliament Sitaram Yechury are likely to snub RSS event. Congress spokesperson Randeep Sunjewala told reporters that Congress has not received any invite and BJP and RSS have been spreading the fake news of inviting Congress leaders. SP chief Akhilesh said such people create a divide on basis of religion and caste.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) three-day mega event called Future of Bharat will commence from today, headed by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. For the event, RSS has invited many dignitaries including top leaders, sports personalities and films stars. While leaders from the opposition are likely to snub the event.

As per the reports, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav will not be attending RSS’ event, where Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat will present his views on various national importance.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Sunjewala told reporters that they have not received any invitation from the RSS. He said that the RSS and BJP have been spreading the fake news of inviting Congress leaders. Surjewala added they have not got the invite and neither it is a medal of honour.

“RSS and BJP have been spreading this fake news for a while regarding sending invites as if it was some kind of a medal of honour. No such invite has been received by the Congress party and it is not a medal of honour. Their inherently hate-filled agenda is known to one and all,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also likely to snub RSS’ event starting today. “To save the country we have to stay away from them (RSS) as it creates a divide between us based on religion and caste that is why I am against them”.

