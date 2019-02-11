The Congress president also shared the report of The Hindu on his official Twitter handle and said 'chowkidar' himself opened the door to allow Anil Ambani to steal Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force. Earlier, the same media publication had reported that the Prime Minister Office (PMO) conducted parallel parleys with the French authorities that weakened the India team's position in the Rafale deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said latest revelations in a report of The Hindu publication has proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated loot in the controversial Rafale deal. Rahul Gandhi, who met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his dharna sthal in New Delhi, said every defence deal has an anti-corruption clause, but PM Modi removed the anti-corruption clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. A report by N Ram of The Hindu has claimed that the Narendra Modi government waived off anti-corruption clauses in the defence deal, days before an intergovernmental agreement was inked between India and France in 2016.

The Congress president also shared the report of The Hindu on his official Twitter handle and said ‘chowkidar’ himself opened the door to allow Anil Ambani to steal Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force. Earlier, the same media publication had reported that the Prime Minister Office (PMO) conducted parallel parleys with the French authorities that weakened the India team’s position in the Rafale deal.

NoMo anti corruption clause. The Chowkidar himself opened the door to allow Anil Ambani to steal 30,000 Cr. from the IAF. https://t.co/Sp3aU4KNRV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2019

With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on PM Modi with sensational allegations that he was directly involved in the corruption in the Rafale deal. The Congress scion is trying hard to prove that Narendra Modi has gone back on his war against corruption which he describes as Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga (neither I will do corruption nor I will let anyone do it) policy.

