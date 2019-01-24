Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited his LokSabha constituency Amethi on Thursday and addressed a rally. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi attacked the PM Narendra Modi saying Centre halted his development projects. Rahul said PM Modi helped Anil Ambani favoured Rafale fighter jet deal and gave him Rs 30,000 crore.

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a rally in his LokSabha constituency Amethi and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government. His speech comes a day after Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Wadra as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi allged that PM Modi halted his development projects in Amethi. Raising the farm loan waiver issue, Rahul said that farmers have given everything to the country. But PM has not waived farm loans yet. Rahul added that PM has money to waive loans of 15 top industrialists, which is worth around Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Rahul also coined a slogan, Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar hi chor hai.

The new Uttar Pradesh AICC team lead by Priyanka and Jyotiraditya will herald the dawn of a new kind of politics in the state and the Congress will offer the youth in UP a new platform to transform the state. Rahul Gandhi promised to the voters of Uttar Pradesh that food park project, which was allegedly halted by PM Modi, will be built in Amethi, 101 per cent.

