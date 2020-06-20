Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have landed himself in trouble on Saturday for questioning PM Modi’s remarks at the all-party meeting on India China border issue. It all started with Rahul’s tweet in which he commented that PM Modi has surrendered the Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

He questioned that if the land was Chinese, then why were Indian soldiers killed and where were they killed. Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram added fuel to the fire with his press conference in which he stated that PM Modi’s comments at the all-party meeting have left everyone bewildered. He pointed out that his statement contradicts the earlier statements made by Army Chief, Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister.

Soon after, Home Minister Amit Shah shot back to Gandhi’s questions by sharing a video of an army man’s father. Asking Rahul Gandhi to rise above petty politics, Amit Shah said that he should rather stand in solidarity with national interest.

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda also slammed the Congress leader for bringing down the morale of Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley. In his address at the Rajasthan Jam Samvad rally, Nadda said that Congress leaders are bringing down the morale of the soldiers deployed at Galwan valley with their tweets. They are asking them why did they go unarmed. All of this exposes their limited knowledge.

#WATCH When we are fighting in #Galwan, a leader is damaging the morale of forces with his tweets and showing his limited intellect… Let alone respecting PM Modi, you didn't even respect your own PM and tore a copy of his ordinance: BJP president, JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/B6dltWRvep — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

As the controversy escalated, an official statement was issued by GOI provide clarity on the matter. The statement reads that attempts are being made to give a mischievous interpretation to PM Modi’s remarks. Whereas, PM Modi was clear that India would firmly respond to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In response to questions raised on Galwan violence, the GOI responded that the violence broke out in in response to China’s aim to erect structures across LAC, which they refused to desist. The focus on PM Modi’s remarks was based on his observation that there was no presence of Chinese forces on the Indian side.

Government of India statement on yesterday’s All-Party meeting. pic.twitter.com/VeRHRptPdR — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

