Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale deal. The Congress chief took to his Twitter and said, “Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the GREAT RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check and revert in 24 hours. We’re waiting!”

In his response to Rahul Gandhi, Arun Jaitley said, “Let me remind you of a JPC the Congress government appointed in 1987 on the Bofors deal. It was headed by Shankaranand. It gave a report that the kickbacks were ‘winding up’ charges. The whole world rejected the findings of that JPC. Why a JPC to satisfy your falsehood?”

Arun Jaitley further added, “Mr Gandhi, you have not attempted to answer my questions on the ‘Rafale purchase in the interest of national security’. When no answers are given, obviously no answers could have been given by those who resort only to falsehood. Truth holds together, falsehood falls apart — that is the fate of your Rafale falsehood.”

Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on the Modi government’s Rafale deal has come after Arun Jaitley in a recent press conference had said that Congress chief’s statements on the deal were a complete falsehood.

Terming Congress party’s attempt to expose the Rafale deal a false campaign, Arun Jaitley had also said that it was casting a cloud on the inter-governmental agreement and compromising with the national security.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party has been aggressively trying to expose the Rafale fighter jet deal. Recently, Rahul Gandhi had also formulated a six-member committee which will launch nation-wide campaigns to expose the deal.

Previously, hitting out at the government, Rahul Gandhi had levelled corruption charges on Modi government’s Rafale deal and alleged that it was done to pass benefits to a particular businessman. He had raked the issue in the Parliament during previous sessions and asked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make the details of the deal public including its price and other information.

The government in its response had said that the details of the deal cannot be made public as it included sensitive information.

